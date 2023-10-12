DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Rhythmic Trifecta Presents Mattik

Patterns
Thu, 12 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£2The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Brighton's newest club night, Rhtyhmic Trifecta begins with a bang, bringing one of the most respected and exciting UK Garage DJ's in the country, Mattik to Patterns for his Brighton debut.

Residents Myriad. and Mister Round will be delving into their col Read more

Presented by Patterns.

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs