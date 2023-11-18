Top track

Honey

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Salute | London

KOKO
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Honey
Got a code?

About

Ninja Tune affiliate, salute - aka Felix Nyajo - is undeniably influenced by the city he calls home — incorporating delectable house, UKG and some good old fashioned Manny rave into his productions.

He debuts our theatre alongside Fliss Mayo and Tai Lokun Read more

Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

salute, Tai Lokun

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.