DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ninja Tune affiliate, salute - aka Felix Nyajo - is undeniably influenced by the city he calls home — incorporating delectable house, UKG and some good old fashioned Manny rave into his productions.
He debuts our theatre alongside Fliss Mayo and Tai Lokun
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.