DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Broadside Hacks & Goblin Band present 'A Spooky Old Time'
Join us for an evening of Costume, Ghost Stories, Phantom Fancies, Folk Song & Turnip Carving. Performances by Goblin Band, Jennifer Reid + more to be announced.
The event will be preceeded by a s
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.