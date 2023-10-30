Top track

A Spooky Old Time

MOTH Club
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50

Jennifer Reid - A Sprig of Time
About

Broadside Hacks & Goblin Band present 'A Spooky Old Time'

Join us for an evening of Costume, Ghost Stories, Phantom Fancies, Folk Song & Turnip Carving. Performances by Goblin Band, Jennifer Reid + more to be announced.

The event will be preceeded by a s Read more

Presented by Broadside Hacks.

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

