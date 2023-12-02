Top track

Porto

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Worakls Band and guests

Electric Brixton
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Porto
Got a code?

About

The legendary French Composer, Producer, and DJ - WORAKLS is making a triumphant return to Electric Brixton, gracing us with an all-new live performance featuring his talented fellow musicians. This will be the UK premiere for his captivating 'WORAKLS BAND Read more

Presented by Parable Music.

Lineup

1
Worakls, Enamour, Abstraal and 1 more

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.