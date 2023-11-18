Top track

Chloe Robinson & DJ ADHD - Pax

Into The Woods x Pretty Weird: Nikki Nair, Chloé Robinson, DJ ADHD

Catch One
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$28.33

About

Into The Woods x Pretty Weird

  • 21+
This is a 21+ event
Presented by Into the Woods
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Chloé Robinson, Nikki Nair, DJ ADHD

Venue

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

