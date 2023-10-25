Top track

Precious Star

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vinyl Williams at Get Tight Lounge

Get Tight Lounge
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$14.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Precious Star
Got a code?

About

Lionel Williams is the grandson of cinematic composer John Williams, and the son of session drummer and producer Mark Towner Williams and classical pianist Leah Williams.

He began recording as Vinyl Williams in 2007, and self-released the extended play Na Read more

Presented by Get Tight Productions

Lineup

The Young Sinclairs, Vinyl Williams

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.