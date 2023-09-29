Top track

Muccassassina: Closing Part- Xmas Carosello

Parco del Ninfeo
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyRoma
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MUCCASSASSINA 🐮 CLOSING PARTY

🎄 XMAS CAROSELLO 🎁

Rivoluzionaria, capace di ribaltare il sistema e di far diventare tutto il contrario di tutto, capace di farti sognare ad occhi aperti… Muccassassina per il suo closing party estivo trasforma Area* in Read more

Presentato da AREA*
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Parco del Ninfeo

Via Delle Tre Fontane, 00144 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

