DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Burns Night Barn Dance

The Round Chapel
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
SocialLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cut A Shine Monthly Barn Dances

Bars, Whisky and Food

2 fully stocked bars either side of the hall

Dedicated Whisky Bar stocked with a healthy selection of single malts

Separate Stall for your Haggis, Neeps and Tatties..

Dances

The Circassian Circle, Read more

Presented by Fire in the Mountain Festival LTD.

Lineup

Venue

The Round Chapel

1D Glenarm Rd, Clapton, London E5 0LY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.