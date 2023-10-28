Top track

Low Season

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Only Here For You - HALLOWEEN 2023

Blondies
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Low Season
Got a code?

About

OHFY are hosting a flash day after-party @ Blondies where Higher Power will be going b2b with OHFY in a DJ set showdown blasting PUNK / NU METAL / PSYCH / GARAGE all night long.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Only Here For You.

Lineup

Higher Power

Venue

Blondies

205a Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 8EG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.