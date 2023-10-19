DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sapphic Sounds

Doña
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

A new music night celebrating queer women, non-binary and trans artists.

On the lineup:

Matilda Cole: Alt-pop singer-songwriter. Expect heart-on-sleeve lyrics, gorgeous vocals and catchy choruses that will have you humming along for days.

Presented by 537 Media.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

