Stephan Jolk

SPYBAR
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

About

Stephan Jolk is back to Spybar with his groovy and diverse sound: never a dull moment with Italian party man.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Stephan Jolk

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA

Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

