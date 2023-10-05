DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Filipin Yess y Angeladorrrm

Laut
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:30 pm
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Con muchas ganas presentamos este concierto con un tándem increíble. Filipin Yess y Angeladorrrm compartirán el escenario de la sala Laut en una noche de ensueño musical en la cual viajaremos a través de la psicodelia, el dream pop, el sonido noise o la ac Read more

Organizado por Little Joy.

Angeladorrrm, Filipin Yess

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

