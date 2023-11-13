Top track

Dear Nora - 'Round and 'Round

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dear Nora + R. Aggs

The Waiting Room
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dear Nora - 'Round and 'Round
Got a code?

About

DEAR NORA’s sound encompasses a spectrum of styles including classic rock, experimental music, ethereal pop, new age, folk, punk, and R&B. Katy Davidson (pronouns: they/she) writes lyrics with layered meanings that contemplate the vast realms and intersect Read more

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dear Nora

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.