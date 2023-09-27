DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ONCE UPON A TIME IN UGANDA (Wakaliwood doc)

PhilaMOCA
Wed, 27 Sept, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Feature-length documentary on Uganda's lovingly low-budget Wakaliwood film industry (WHO KILLED CAPTAIN ALEX?)!

Set in the heart of Uganda, two unlikely friends from opposite sides of the world unite over their shared love of Chuck Norris and gonzo '80s a Read more

Presented by Drafthouse Films
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.