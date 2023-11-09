Top track

Nia Archives - Forbidden Feelingz

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NIA ARCHIVES - UP YA ARCHIVES IN NY

Knockdown Center
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$42.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nia Archives - Forbidden Feelingz
Got a code?

About

Elsewhere x PopGun Presents:

NIA ARCHIVES - UP YA ARCHIVES IN NY

f/

Nia Archives

DOSS

Dazegxd

Sadboi

Izco

Honey Bun

18+

Knockdown Center

Lineup

3
Honey Bun, Izco, Sadboi and 3 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.