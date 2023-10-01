DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kissa Mode (Vinyl Only)

Jupiter Disco
Sun, 1 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
About

Kissa Mode is a vinyl first music experience blending club sounds with comfortable seating. Dance, stand, or sit! We hope you can enjoy the night however best fits your physical needs.

jules is mainstay in New York, sticking to the physical medium for dan Read more

Presented by Kissa Mode.

Lineup

Venue

Jupiter Disco

Jupiter Disco, 1237 Flushing Ave, New York City, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

