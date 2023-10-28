DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Classical, Flowermouth, The Grand Mals

Otter House Studios
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Classical, Flowermouth, The Grand Mals, Big Sweater

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian

Bored Friends Entertainment
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Classical, Flowermouth, Big Sweater

Venue

Otter House Studios

23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

