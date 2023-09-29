DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Haus : DJ Seaboi, Damaggge, Sykat! in the Lounge

miniBar
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsKansas City
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Open Haus 10pm - Close - No Cover

DJ Seaboi

DJ Damaggge

DJ Sykat!

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by recordBar.

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

