DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
LOS CAMP! LIVE
Our biggest ever headline show, plus a visit to our fave UK venue.
Los Campesions! concerts are a safe space and welcoming environment for all, regardless of gender, race, sexuality or religion. All-gender restrooms will be in operation at
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs