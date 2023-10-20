Top track

Poussière

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thibault Eskalt (+ Bleu Berline)

Les Trois Baudets
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Poussière
Got a code?

About

Thibault Eskalt met en scène ses chansons dans des grands espaces désertiques. Il construit un paysage musical qui lui est propre. Avec sa pop cinématographique, l’artiste muti-facettes fait le lien entre musique, vidéo et performance.

Bleu Berline, c’est Read more

Présenté par Madline.

Lineup

Bleu Berline, Thibault Eskalt

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.