Top track

Colleen Green - Deeper Than Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Colleen Green

Sala Clamores
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Colleen Green - Deeper Than Love
Got a code?

About

Colleen Green es una cantautora y artista visual DIY de Lowell, MA.

Tras el lanzamiento de su clásico álbum debut «Milo Goes to Compton» en 2010, Green comenzó a hacerse un nombre en la escena pop lo fi de Los Ángeles. Pronto se hizo conocida en los círcu Read more

Organizado por All Nighters.

Lineup

Colleen Green

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.