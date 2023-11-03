Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BAJA FREQUENCIA "Release Party FAST & PURRIOUS"

Le Makeda
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:30 pm
DJMarseille
€8.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

À l'occasion de la sortie de leur nouvel EP "Fast & Purrious" et pour célébrer les 10 ans du groupe, Baja Frequencia vous convie au Makeda le 3 novembre prochain !

Le groupe y présentera un DJ Set entre Global Bass et Techno Break dont eux seuls ont le se Read more

Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Lineup

Baja Frequencia, Dembooty

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm
300 capacity

