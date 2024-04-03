Top track

Folly Group

POPUP!
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sur scène, Folly Group est l'addition de la batterie, de la percussion, de la basse, de la guitare, des voix et d'un sampler. Ailleurs, Folly Group est une entité créative amorphe, regroupant un ensemble d'amis dont la pratique englobe diverses disciplines Read more

Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.

Lineup

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
175 capacity

