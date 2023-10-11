DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jackies & W Hotel w/ Special Guest (26th floor)

Hotel W - Noxe
Wed, 11 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

(ESP) Jackies presenta "Limited Edition", su nueva residencia semanal los miércoles en el piso 26 del W Barcelona, en el elegante club renovado Noxe, dónde disfrutaremos de las mejores vistas del mar y ciudad, junto a un special guest de la escena House/Di Read more

Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..

Lineup

Special Guest

Venue

Hotel W - Noxe

W Hotels Worldwide, Plaça Rosa Del Vents, 1, Final Passeig De Joan De Borbó, Barcelona, Barcelona 08039, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.