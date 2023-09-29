DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arie e Duetti d'Opera (Regio Ensemble)

Viale Ottavio Mai
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50
Rocco Lia (basso), Il re di Scozia: "Invida sorte avara" da Ariodante di Georg Friedrich Händel

Irina Bogdanova (soprano), Magda: “Chi il bel sogno” da La rondine di Giacomo Pucci

Pawel Zak (tenore), Don Ottavio: “Dalla sua pace” da Don Giovanni di Wolfg Read more

Presentato da Associazione Torino Youth Centre.



Viale Ottavio Mario Mai 43, 10153 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

