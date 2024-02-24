DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Speedy Ortiz

MOTH Club
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Speedy Ortiz debuted as guitarist, songwriter & singer Sadie Dupuis’ home-recording outlet in 2011, but the solo project quickly blew up into a full-fledged band beloved around the world. The group graced festival stages from Bonnaroo to Primavera, support...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Venue

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

