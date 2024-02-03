Top track

VoX LoW - Something is Wrong

Vox Low + Bracco

IBOAT
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €12

About

Low Vox : A l'occasion de la sortie de leur deuxième album Keep on Falling, Vox Low nous embarque pour une Maroquinerie le 14 mars 2024, pour nous y faire découvrir et redécouvrir leur musique ! Que les païens et autres profanateurs de tombeaux frémissent

Présenté par TRAFIC.

Lineup

Vox low, Bracco

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

