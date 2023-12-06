Top track

LALA HAYDEN

Sebright Arms
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LALA HAYDEN (FKA Anteros) takes on 2 debut headline shows in Barcelona and London this December. The alt-pop now soloist takes on LDN's Sebright Arms.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by CloseUp.

Lineup

Lala Hayden

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

