Top track

Hank K - POW POW

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fajita Disco NYC

EVOL NIGHTCLUB
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
Selling fast
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hank K - POW POW
Got a code?

About

After running in the same globe-trotting circles for years Hank K. and Tommy Gold started Fajita Disco, rooted around a simple message included on the first Fajita Disco party invite: “COME TO DANCE.” Nothing changes on October 20th at EVOL. Tickets only $ Read more

Presented by Fajita Disco.

Lineup

Venue

EVOL NIGHTCLUB

2 Thompson Street, New York City, New York 10013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.