Halloween In Hillhead FLY Glasgow x HHBC SOLD OUT

Hillhead Bookclub
Tue, 31 Oct, 5:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£20
FLY returns to Hillhead Bookclub for a Halloween take over.

Final entry 8pm.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by FLY.

Danse Atmos

Hillhead Bookclub

17 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow G12 8SJ
Doors open5:00 pm
180 capacity

