UKG Bingo

Canvas 1
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:30 pm
SocialManchester
From £16.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready to mark your calendars because the ultimate Bingo experience is finally hitting the town! Brace yourself for the biggest Bingo event of the year as UKG BINGO makes its grand debut in the heart of Manchester.

Presented by Canvas.

Lineup

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open6:30 pm
500 capacity

