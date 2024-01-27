DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Betraying The Martyrs revient pour un concert d’adieu au Trabendo le samedi 27 janvier 2024, accompagnés d’As They Burn, Solitaris et d’un dernier guest à venir.
L’impact de Betraying The Martyrs depuis 15 ans est indéniable, tant aux États-Unis (13 tourn
