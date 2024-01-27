Top track

Betraying The Martyrs (Farewell Show)

Trabendo
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Betraying The Martyrs revient pour un concert d’adieu au Trabendo le samedi 27 janvier 2024, accompagnés d’As They Burn, Solitaris et d’un dernier guest à venir.

L’impact de Betraying The Martyrs depuis 15 ans est indéniable, tant aux États-Unis (13 tourn Read more

Présenté par Opus Live.

Lineup

Solitaris, As They Burn, Betraying the Martyrs

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

