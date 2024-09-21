DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Willow Pill presents God's Child

Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sat, 21 Sept 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$36.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VIP GOLD + MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE
- Includes 60 min early entry to the venue
- Early Access to Merch
- Premium Seating
- Meet & Greet with Photo Opp with Willow Pill herself!

**ULTIMATE VIP PLATINUM + MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE
**- Includes 90 Read more

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Willow Pill

Phoenix Concert Theatre

410 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1K2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

