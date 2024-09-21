DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VIP GOLD + MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE
- Includes 60 min early entry to the venue
- Early Access to Merch
- Premium Seating
- Meet & Greet with Photo Opp with Willow Pill herself!
**ULTIMATE VIP PLATINUM + MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE
**- Includes 90
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.