PREGOBLIN

The Exchange
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11

About

Simple Things is proud to present PREGOBLIN this December live at the Exchange.

PREGOBLIN, the new band of former Fat White Family collaborator Alex Sebley, and now signed to Peter Doherty's Strap-Originals label with whom they released this year's

Presented by Simple Things Festival.

Venue

The Exchange

72-73 Old Market St, Bristol BS2 0EJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

