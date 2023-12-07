DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Quiz Me Up!

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:00 pm
ComedyFirenze
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mettiti alla prova in una tra le quiz night più divertenti di sempre! Non mancheranno giochi e sfide da superare, cosa aspetti? Le domande saranno in inglese!

FREE ENTRY

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

