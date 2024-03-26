Dir En Grey

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The "EUROPE TOUR24 FROM DEPRESSION TO ________ [mode of Withering to death. & UROBOROS]", the first European one in 4 years, has been announced for March 2024! It will start on March 19th in Warsaw and will include 9 shows in 4 different countries:
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
