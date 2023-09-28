DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Run The Track Presents: Super Sonic Booty Bangers

Patterns
Thu, 28 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
This September Run The Tracks Returns for another heavyweight night at Patterns.

Expect high octane sonics and rumbling dubs all night with Bristol based Super Sonic Booty Bangers travelling down for a 2 hour takeover! Featuring a B3B from Samurai Breaks, Read more

Presented by Patterns.

Napes, Samurai Breaks, Toby Ross

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

