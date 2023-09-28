DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
This September Run The Tracks Returns for another heavyweight night at Patterns.
Expect high octane sonics and rumbling dubs all night with Bristol based Super Sonic Booty Bangers travelling down for a 2 hour takeover! Featuring a B3B from Samurai Breaks,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs