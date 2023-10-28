DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Canta indie, Canta male

Capitol
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:30 pm
PartyPordenone
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Non una cover band.

Non una cover girl.

E neppure un semplice karaoke.

Qualcuno suona dal vivo.

Insieme scegliamo le canzoni.

Poi le cantiamo.

Male ovviamente.

Come le nostre indie-star preferite.

Tutte le età

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.