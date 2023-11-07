DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Psychology of Fetish and Kink w/ Lindsay Dukes

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
£13
About

A recent study in the UK found that approximately 50% of adults reported having a fetish or kink. Despite their prevalence, they are often shrouded in taboo and misunderstanding. In this talk you will learn about the psychological and biological underpinni

Presented by Seed Talks

Lineup

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

