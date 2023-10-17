DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bad Apple is back for a third instalment at The Shacklewell Arms.
We have some very special guests who will be playing a secret set of an hour long prior to their forthcoming tour. Be sure to not miss it!
With support from Rats-Tails + Phil and Nina acou
