DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Odie Leigh

El Club Detroit
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Beginning with a bet between friends to see who could go viral, Odie Leigh's musical journey has always been a bit unconventional. Hailing from suburban South Louisiana, where Lil Wayne and Tim McGraw carry equal reverence, Leigh's musical influences are a Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Odie Leigh

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.