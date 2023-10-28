Top track

Hey Auntie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Midnight at MuseZeuM: Slick Rick

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
$41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hey Auntie
Got a code?

About

Hip Hop icon Slick Rick continues the concert series —curated by Grammy award-winning producer Salaam Remi. The "Midnight at MuseZeuM" series was inspired by Remi's newest creative venture, MuseZeum, a flagship gallery based in Miami's Wynwood Arts Distric Read more

Presented by MuseZeuM

Lineup

Slick Rick, JT Money

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.