DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hip Hop icon Slick Rick continues the concert series —curated by Grammy award-winning producer Salaam Remi. The "Midnight at MuseZeuM" series was inspired by Remi's newest creative venture, MuseZeum, a flagship gallery based in Miami's Wynwood Arts Distric
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.