DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shinyribs defies genres as a sonic melting pot of Texas Blues, New Orleans R&B funk, horndriven
Memphis Soul, country twang, border music, big band swing, and roots-rock. The Austinbased
nine-piece (sometimes 10-piece) supergroup is led by Kevin Russell,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.