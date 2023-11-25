Top track

The Jackets, Young Francis Hi Fi, Electric Cowboy Club

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
Ultra Twist and Stay Sick presents…

THE JACKETS (Switzerland)

The Jackets mix the best elements of Rock and Roll along with garage punk and psychedelic influences from the '60s into a potent, irresistible cocktail with a ferocity that is full of good hum...

Presented by Ultra Twist and Stay Sick.
Electric Cowboy Club, Young Francis Hi Fi, The Jackets

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

