Dignan Porch, Teenage Tom Petties, Sumos

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Safe Suburban Home Records presents...

Dignan Porch

With alternating blasts of jangly noise-pop and hushed melancholic melodies, Dignan Porch absorbs audiences into their homegrown psychedelic world with an honest and awkward charm. https://dignanporch.c...

Lineup

The Planes, Dignan Porch

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

