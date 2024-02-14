Top track

Into the Void

Buzz Kull

Le Molotov
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Buzz Kull est le projet créatif du musicien Marc Dwyer, basé à Sydney. Dwyer. Depuis 2012, Buzz Kull s'est fait une place parmi les groupes les plus sombres et les plus subversifs de la scène électronique australienne. plus sombres et subversifs du paysage Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

