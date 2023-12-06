Top track

Emmi Maaria - I move deeper wading into the waters

Emmi Maaria + Cristii

St Pancras Old Church
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Emmi Maaria and Cristii will co-headline St Pancras Old Church together. Two of the finest contemporary classical acts in London's most intimate music venue.

Emmi Maaria:

Emmi Maaria, a London-based Finnish artist, weaves her musical tapestry as a sing

Presented by The Sound Sniffer.

Lineup

Emmi Maaria

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

