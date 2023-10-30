Top track

Apollo Brown & Philmore Greene - Time Goes

Apollo Brown + Philmore Greene

Strom
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rapper Philmore Greene bringt seine Erinnerungen an eine brutale Jugend in den Straßen Chicagos ans Mikrofon, während Produzent Apollo Brown, der als Nachfolger von Größen wie Pete Rock oder DJ Premier gilt, elegante Beats, wunderschöne Streicherarrangemen Read more

Presented by target Concerts GmbH.

Lineup

Philmore Greene, Apollo Brown

Venue

Strom

Lindwurmstraße 88, 80337 München, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

