Dehn Izen, Ebbb, Hank

The Shacklewell Arms
Mon, 16 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

3 brand new acts. Ambient dreamscapes, loud guitars, left field electronica, and hints of shoegaze thanks to Denh Izen, Ebbb, and Hank.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Hank, ebbb, Dehn Izen

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

