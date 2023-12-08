Top track

The Tyets - Coti x Coti

The Tyets and Julieta

Scala
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Straightforward from coastal Mataró, 17 miles north from Barcelona, the young Catalan duo THE TYETS has been doing music since 2018. Yet, their definitive explosion has come this 2023 with their latest album Èpic Solete (translated as “epic sun”). Under an Read more

Presented by Bona Gents.

Lineup

Julieta, The Tyets

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

